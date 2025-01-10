Jeremy Sochan Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Sochan (back) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Sochan missed Wednesday's game against the Bucks with back tightness and might miss Saturday's game in Los Angeles if it is not postponed. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 13.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Spurs this season.