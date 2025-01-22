Jeremy Sochan Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Sochan (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Sochan has missed the past five games for the Spurs, but the team has had a few days off since their last game Sunday against the Heat. In Sochan's only two appearances of January, he was quiet with 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers, but hit 63.6 percent of his shots.