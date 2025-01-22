Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Sochan (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Sochan has missed the past five games for the Spurs, but the team has had a few days off since their last game Sunday against the Heat. In Sochan's only two appearances of January, he was quiet with 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers, but hit 63.6 percent of his shots.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now