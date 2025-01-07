Jeremy Sochan Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Sochan has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to back tightness, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Sochan will sit out of Wednesday's contest due to a lingering back injury that he sustained during last Tuesday's win over the Clippers. The 21-year-old was able to suit up in the Spurs' last two outings after missing Friday's win over the Nuggets, though the lingering injury is a cause for concern ahead of Saturday's game against the Lakers. With Sochan sidelined, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson are candidates for increased roles.