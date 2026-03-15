Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan Injury: Trending in right direction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sochan (illness) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

An illness prevented Sochan from playing against the Pacers on Friday. It looks like the fourth-year pro will play Sunday; however, Sochan has not played 10 minutes or more in each of his last seven appearances, so his return won't impact the Knicks' rotation all that much.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
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