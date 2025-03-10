Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Sochan is doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a left calf contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan will likely miss his first game since Jan. 19. He posted five points (2-5 FG) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 141-124 loss to the Timberwolves. In Sochan's absence, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie are candidates for increased roles.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now