Jeremy Sochan Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Sochan is doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a left calf contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Sochan will likely miss his first game since Jan. 19. He posted five points (2-5 FG) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 141-124 loss to the Timberwolves. In Sochan's absence, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie are candidates for increased roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now