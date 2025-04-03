Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:31pm

Sochan (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan has missed the Spurs' last two games while dealing with low back spasms, and he'll miss a third consecutive contest due to inflammation in his lower back. The 21-year-old forward's next opportunity to feature will come Sunday against Portland. Bismack Biyombo and Charles Bassey (knee), who is questionable for Friday, are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Sochan being sidelined.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now