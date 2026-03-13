Jeremy Sochan Injury: Won't play Friday
Sochan (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Sochan was a late addition to the injury report Friday and won't suit up due to an illness. The fourth-year forward's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Warriors.
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