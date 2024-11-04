Jeremy Sochan Injury: Won't return vs. Clippers on Monday

Sochan (thumb) will not return during Monday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan totaled four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes before leaving due to a thumb injury. With the 21-year-old forward out, Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson are candidates for an increased role the rest of the way.