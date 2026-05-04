Jeremy Sochan News: Available Monday
Sochan (hamstring) is available for Monday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.
Sochan was initially listed as probable due to left hamstring tightness before being downgraded to questionable, though he's now been cleared to play. However, he isn't guaranteed to see the floor.
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