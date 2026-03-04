Jeremy Sochan News: Barely sees floor in win
Sochan produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over Toronto.
Sochan appeared during garbage time for the third straight game, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece. In seven games since joining New York, Socahn has averaged just 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 527 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 428 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2835 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2241 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23101 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More