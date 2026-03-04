Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Barely sees floor in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sochan produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over Toronto.

Sochan appeared during garbage time for the third straight game, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece. In seven games since joining New York, Socahn has averaged just 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per contest.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
101 days ago