Jeremy Sochan News: Flirts with double-double in loss
Sochan produced 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Knicks.
Sochan continues to quietly put together a fantastic season, falling just one rebound short of another double-double. While his teammate, Victor Wembanyama, typically gets all the attention, Sochan's play is a big reason for the Spurs' success this season. Across 17 games, he is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now