Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Gets in foul trouble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Sochan ended with two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to Detroit.

Sochan picked up three quick fouls Tuesday, limiting his workload in the loss. This was just a small bump in the road in what's been a decent month for the forward. Over 13 March contests, Sochan holds averages of 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now