Jeremy Sochan News: Gets in foul trouble

Sochan ended with two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to Detroit.

Sochan picked up three quick fouls Tuesday, limiting his workload in the loss. This was just a small bump in the road in what's been a decent month for the forward. Over 13 March contests, Sochan holds averages of 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes.