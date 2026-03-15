Jeremy Sochan News: Good to go
Sochan (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Sochan did not play in Friday's game due to an illness, but he will be available for Sunday's contest. Sochan has seen very little action of late, averaging just 3.4 minutes across his last five appearances.
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