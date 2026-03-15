Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sochan (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Sochan did not play in Friday's game due to an illness, but he will be available for Sunday's contest. Sochan has seen very little action of late, averaging just 3.4 minutes across his last five appearances.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
38 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
112 days ago