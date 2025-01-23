Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Good to go against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Sochan (back) is available for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing San Antonio's previous five contests due to a bilateral lumbar spine bone bruise. However, It's unclear if the 21-year-old forward will reclaim his starting spot or be eased back into the team's rotation.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now