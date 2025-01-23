Jeremy Sochan News: Good to go against Indiana
Sochan (back) is available for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing San Antonio's previous five contests due to a bilateral lumbar spine bone bruise. However, It's unclear if the 21-year-old forward will reclaim his starting spot or be eased back into the team's rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now