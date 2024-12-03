Fantasy Basketball
Jeremy Sochan News: Good to go against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Sochan (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan will return to action Tuesday after missing San Antonio's previous 13 contests while recovering from left thumb surgery. While the 21-year-old forward will likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back towards his typical workload, he should replace Julian Champagnie in the starting five.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
