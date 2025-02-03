Jeremy Sochan News: Improved performance Monday

Sochan accumulated 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 128-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sochan flirted with a double-double despite the loss, his best performance since returning from a back injury. It's been a slow ramp-up for Sochan, having played fewer than 23 minutes in five of his past six games. The Spurs will welcome De'Aaron Fox in the coming games, presenting the coaching staff with some questions regarding the long-term rotation. For now, it appears that Sochan will continue to come off the bench, limiting his overall upside.