Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Increased role yields 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sochan registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to Charlotte.

Sochan scored double digits for the first time since joining the Knicks, a commentary on just how limited his role has been. New York will now face Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs, with Sochan unlikely to see the floor, outside of lopsided scorelines.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
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