Jeremy Sochan News: Logs just 21 minutes in loss

Sochan amassed 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 140-113 loss to the Kings.

Sochan moved to the bench Friday, playing just 21 minutes. While this was an interesting decision given he started the previous night, However, this game was the second of a back-to-back set and he has just returned from an extended injury absence. This may have been a case of the coaching staff opting to lighten his workload, rather than giving him the night off altogether.