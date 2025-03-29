Jeremy Sochan News: Moving to starting role

Sochan is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

The Spurs are tweaking their starting lineup for this matchup and will go with Sochan at center, perhaps in an effort to defend the outside threat of Kristaps Porzingis more efficiently. Sochan has made 14 appearances in March, albeit only two of those have come as a starter. He's averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game in that stretch.