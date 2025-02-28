Jeremy Sochan News: Off injury report for Saturday
Sochan (head) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Memphis.
Sochan is set to play Saturday after exiting Wednesday's loss to Houston due to a head injury. The 21-year-old did not return Wednesday, though he was only ruled out as a precautionary measure. Sochan has averaged 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 21.6 minutes per contest in his last five outings.
