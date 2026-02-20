Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Pair of defensive counters in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:37am

Sochan tallied two points (1-1 FG), one assist, one steal and one block in 10 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Pistons.

Cleared to make his Knicks debut after signing a one-year deal with the club over the All-Star break, Sochan was the fifth player off the bench Thursday. After playing shifts of less than a minute at the ends of the first and third quarters, Sochan saw more extended playing time in the final 5:46 of the contest, when the Pistons had the game well in hand. Sochan was able to make a mark on the defensive end, but it's unclear if his performance will guarantee him a regular spot on the second unit. At the very least, Sochan seems to be ahead of Jordan Clarkson on the depth chart, as Clarkson dropped out of the rotation entirely Thursday after appearing in each of the previous six contests.

