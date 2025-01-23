Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Produces well in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Sochan (back) scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added nine rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Spurs' 140-110 win over the Pacers.

After missing the Spurs' last five games due to a bilateral lumbar spine bone bruise, Sochan made his return to the rotation for the first of San Antonio's two matchups with Indiana in Paris. Though the Spurs brought him back in a bench role in order to manage his minutes, Sochan should eventually take back a spot in the starting five from Stephon Castle once he's fully ramped up. He'll most likely come off the bench again in Saturday's rematch, but Sochan's playing time could climb back above the 20-minute mark if the game proves to be more competitive than Thursday's.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now