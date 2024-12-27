Jeremy Sochan News: Pulls down 14 rebounds

Sochan chipped in 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 96-87 victory over the Nets.

Sochan scored half of his total point haul from the charity stripe, but there's no question he separated himself from the rest of the pack with his excellent performance on the glass -- his 14 rebounds were a game-high mark. Sochan missed 13 games in a row between Nov. 6 and Dec. 1 due to a thumb injury, but he's been excellent since returning to the hardwood on Dec. 3. The power forward has four double-doubles over his last 11 games, and he's also on a run of double-digit points that has reached seven appearances.