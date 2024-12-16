Fantasy Basketball
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Pulls down 15 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Sochan accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sochan pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss. He's shown some real life in December, posting averages of 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game across six appearances. He has only one three-point make in that span, however.

Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
