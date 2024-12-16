Jeremy Sochan News: Pulls down 15 rebounds

Sochan accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sochan pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss. He's shown some real life in December, posting averages of 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game across six appearances. He has only one three-point make in that span, however.