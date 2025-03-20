Fantasy Basketball
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Scores 10 in return to first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:20pm

Sochan produced 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over New York.

Sochan returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 6, and he posted a decent stat line, though he struggled from the floor after ending with only 10 points on 14 attempts. Despite the shooting woes, this was the fifth straight game in which Sochan scored in double digits, a span in which he's averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

