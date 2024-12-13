Fantasy Basketball
Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: Starting vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Sochan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs will be without Stephon Castle (shoulder) for this game, so interim head coach Mitch Johnson has tweaked things up. Sochan will slot in at power forward alongside Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, while Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes will play in the wings. Sochan is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a starter this season (eight appearances).

