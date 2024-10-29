Jeremy Sochan News: Strong start continues

Sochan supplied 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to Houston.

Sochan scored at least 17 points for the third straight game to open the season, continuing his impressive start. Now back in his preferred position at power forward, Sochan has been easily the most consistent player on the Spurs' roster. He was typically available late in drafts and at this point, it appears as though he could be a great risk vs. reward option.