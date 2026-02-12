Jeremy Sochan headshot

Jeremy Sochan News: To sign with Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:28am

Sochan will sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Spurs waived Sochan on Wednesday after it became clear he no longer had a future with the team. Sochan's lack of a jumper held him back in San Antonio, but he's a versatile defender and could carve out a role with the second unit in New York.

Jeremy Sochan
New York Knicks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Sochan
