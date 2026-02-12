Jeremy Sochan News: To sign with Knicks
Sochan will sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Spurs waived Sochan on Wednesday after it became clear he no longer had a future with the team. Sochan's lack of a jumper held him back in San Antonio, but he's a versatile defender and could carve out a role with the second unit in New York.
