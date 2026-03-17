Jericho Sims Injury: Exits to locker room
Sims exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to an apparent facial injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Sims was hit in the face while contesting a shot and exited to the locker room with 2:47 remaining in the opening quarter. Pete Nance will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way if Sims is unable to return.
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