Jericho Sims Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Sims is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns with a right knee issue.
Bobby Portis (back) is also questionable, so the Bucks could be shorthanded in the frontcourt. If Sims or Portis are unable to give it a go, the team could turn to Pete Nance, making him a viable streamer in deeper formats.
