Jericho Sims Injury: Out Tuesday
Sims (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Sims is dealing with a right knee issue and won't suit up Tuesday. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday in Miami. With Bobby Portis (back) also sidelined, Pete Nance, Kyle Kuzma and Ousmane Dieng are candidates to see increased minutes Tuesday.
