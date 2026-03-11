Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Sims (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Sims remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Suns. If he's unable to give it a go, the Bucks will likely utilize Pete Nance and Kyle Kuzma a bit more.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
