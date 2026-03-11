Jericho Sims Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Sims (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Sims remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Suns. If he's unable to give it a go, the Bucks will likely utilize Pete Nance and Kyle Kuzma a bit more.
