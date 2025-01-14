Jericho Sims Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Sims (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
After being a late scratch ahead of Monday's loss to the Pistons, Sims is in danger of missing consecutive games Wednesday due to lower back spasms. If the 26-year-old big man can't play, the Knicks would likely look to lean on Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) if he's available, and Precious Achiuwa would handle New York's backup center role against Philadelphia.
