Jericho Sims Injury: Questionable to debut Friday
Sims (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Sims is questionable to make his Bucks debut after having been traded to Milwaukee on Wednesday. The big man will likely see a slight bump in playing time compared to the 10.8 minutes per game he averaged with the Knicks, and he should provide valuable depth at the center position behind Brook Lopez (knee).
