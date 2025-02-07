Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims Injury: Questionable to debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 11:44am

Sims (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Sims is questionable to make his Bucks debut after having been traded to Milwaukee on Wednesday. The big man will likely see a slight bump in playing time compared to the 10.8 minutes per game he averaged with the Knicks, and he should provide valuable depth at the center position behind Brook Lopez (knee).

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now