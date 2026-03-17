Jericho Sims Injury: Should return vs. Cavs

Sims (lips) is expected to return to Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Sims was spotted walking to the locker room during the first quarter due to a facial injury, and he was later diagnosed with a lip laceration that required a few stitches. The team has since stated that he should be able to check back in, which is a great sign considering both Myles Turner (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) are sidelined.