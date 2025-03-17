Jericho Sims Injury: Undergoes thumb surgery

Sims underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Sims popped up on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Thunder, but he still managed to play 12 minutes and log four rebounds, one assist and one block in the loss. The injury was severe enough to warrant a procedure, but Sims is expected to be fully recovered by the start of the playoffs. Sims' absence could lead to Giannis Antetokounmpo playing more at center when Brook Lopez is on the bench, as well as more minutes off the bench for Chris Livingston and Pete Nance.