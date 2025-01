Sims (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Sims and Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) were both listed as questionable initially, but Towns has been downgraded to out, while Sims has been upgraded to probable. Sims drew a spot start in Towns' stead against the Magic on Jan. 6 and posted four points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes.