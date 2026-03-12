Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Sims (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Stephen Watson of ESPN Milwaukee reports.

Sims is back from a one-game absence with a back injury to handle his typical role off the bench. The big man has averaged 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 points and 2.4 assists in 25.6 minutes per tilt his last eight games, shooting an absurd 91.7 percent from the field during this period.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims
