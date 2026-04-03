Jericho Sims News: Available versus Boston

Sims (knee) is available for Friday's game against Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Sims was listed as probable heading into this contest. While it's unknown what his role will be Friday, he should receive plenty of minutes, considering the Bucks are down Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kevin Porter (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist), Gary Trent (hip) and Ryan Rollins (hip).