Jericho Sims News: Available Wednesday

Sims (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After being upgraded to probable, Sims will fight off lower back spasms to suit up for the Knicks on Wednesday. With Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) out, Sims would appear to be in line for a spot start at center, although New York could elect to deploy Precious Achiuwa in its first unit with superstar big man Joel Embiid (foot) sidelined for Philadelphia.