Jericho Sims News: Back in starting lineup
Sims will start Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Sims came off the bench during Friday's game against the Nets, but he will return to the starting lineup Sunday. Sims has played at least 35 minutes in each of his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1231 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 736 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1259 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More