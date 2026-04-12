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Jericho Sims News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sims will start Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Sims came off the bench during Friday's game against the Nets, but he will return to the starting lineup Sunday. Sims has played at least 35 minutes in each of his last three starts.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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