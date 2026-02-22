Jericho Sims News: Back to bench Sunday

Sims is not in the starting lineup against the Raptors on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sims has started in four of the Bucks' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 7.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 26.8 minutes. He'll come off the bench Sunday while the Bucks go with Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter, AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner as the starting five.