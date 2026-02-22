Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Sims is not in the starting lineup against the Raptors on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sims has started in four of the Bucks' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 7.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 26.8 minutes. He'll come off the bench Sunday while the Bucks go with Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter, AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner as the starting five.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
NBA
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
Author Image
Dan Bruno
62 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 5)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 5)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
79 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out 2-4 Weeks: What to Do in Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out 2-4 Weeks: What to Do in Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Alex Barutha
80 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Sell High on LaMelo Ball
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Sell High on LaMelo Ball
Author Image
Mike Barner
361 days ago