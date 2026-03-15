Jericho Sims News: Back to bench Sunday

Sims is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday.

Sims made his 10th start of the season in Saturday's 122-99 loss to the Hawks, when he played 25 minutes and finished with seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist. The fifth-year big man will come off the bench for Sunday's matinee due to the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).