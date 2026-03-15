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Jericho Sims News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sims is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday.

Sims made his 10th start of the season in Saturday's 122-99 loss to the Hawks, when he played 25 minutes and finished with seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist. The fifth-year big man will come off the bench for Sunday's matinee due to the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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