Jericho Sims News: Back to bench Sunday
Sims is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday.
Sims made his 10th start of the season in Saturday's 122-99 loss to the Hawks, when he played 25 minutes and finished with seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist. The fifth-year big man will come off the bench for Sunday's matinee due to the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).
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