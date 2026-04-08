Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Sims accumulated 12 points (6-9 FG), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Nets.

Sims has started in six of the Bucks' last nine games. Even though the results have been underwhelming at times, Sims is a decent low-end fantasy option who can stuff the stat sheet and contribute in points, rebounds and assists. Even if he has failed to score in double digits in five of those nine games, he's still averaging a decent, yet unspectacular, line of 8.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 67.4 percent from the floor.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
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