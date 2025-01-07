Fantasy Basketball
Jericho Sims News: Crashes glass in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 1:57pm

Sims had four points (2-4 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Magic.

Sims had to shoulder the load left from Karl-Anthony Towns' absence (knee) during Monday's game against the Magic. Although he couldn't replace what Towns does offensively, Sims did crash the glass, recording double-digit rebounds for the second time this season.

