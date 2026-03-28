Jericho Sims News: Double-double off bench in loss

Sims closed Saturday's 127-95 loss to San Antonio with 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes off the bench.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for Sims, and first since Feb. 25. The fifth-year center has been spotting in and out of the starting five in March, starting five of his last 10 games and averaging 6.3 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists in 21.5 minutes.