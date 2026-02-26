Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sims chipped in 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sims led the Bucks in rebounding despite being utilized off the bench in this one. He's racked up double-digit boards in back-to-back games and continues to be a solid presence down low for this surging Milwaukee squad, who is 7-2 in February. Sims should remain heavily involved in the rotation until Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) returns, and likely beyond.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jericho Sims See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
NBA
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
Author Image
Dan Bruno
66 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 5)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 5)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
83 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out 2-4 Weeks: What to Do in Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out 2-4 Weeks: What to Do in Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Alex Barutha
84 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Sell High on LaMelo Ball
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Sell High on LaMelo Ball
Author Image
Mike Barner
February 26, 2025