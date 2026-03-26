Jericho Sims News: Efficient stretch continues
Sims had 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 loss to Portland.
Sims is establishing his footing in Milwaukee's banged-up frontcourt, though his fantasy value remains mostly tied to boards and field-goal percentage. The big man has averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.1 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 85.0 percent from the floor during this span.
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