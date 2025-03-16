Fantasy Basketball
Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Good to go against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Sims (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Sims is working through a right thumb sprain, and head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Sunday that the injury is severe enough that surgery is considered a possibility, per Justin Garcia of Locked on Bucks. Sims will continue to play for now, but how his thumb responds Sunday will be a factor on whether he undergoes a procedure or play through the injury.

