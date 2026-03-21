Jericho Sims News: Grabs 11 boards in win
Sims totaled five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Suns.
Sims dominated the glass, hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds off the bench. Milwaukee is dealing with injuries to multiple players, meaning Sims has been thrust into a meaningful role, albeit typically off the bench. With that said, his offensive upside is basically non-existent, meaning he should be considered a rebounds streamer only.
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